Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop a conceptual model that confirms whether mobility-related activities of daily living (ADLs) abilities are strongly associated with reduced health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in older adults.



METHODS: A total of 153 participants (63 men, 90 women) were analyzed. The mobility-related ADL survey from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology of Japan was used. The Japanese version (v1.2) of the Medical Outcomes Study 36-item Short-Form Health Survey was administered to evaluate HRQOL. Structural equation modeling was performed to test a hypothetical model: mobility-related ADL abilities would influence HRQOL.



RESULTS: The chi-square value was not significant (chi-square = 9.463, p = .305), and goodness-of-fit values were high, implying that the model was validated; goodness-of-fit index, 0.981; adjusted goodness-of-fit index, 0.949; comparative fit index, 0.996; and root mean square error of approximation, 0.035.



RESULTS showed that mobility-related ADL abilities influenced the physical health including physical function and general health in HRQOL.



CONCLUSIONS: This study developed the conceptual model confirming the influence of mobility-related ADL abilities especially on physical health. Further intervention studies on instructions/training for physical activity of healthy older adults should assess this causal relationship.

