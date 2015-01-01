Abstract

Motorcyclists' increased likelihood of involvement in motor vehicle collisions increases their risk of brain injury or death. Despite irrefutable evidence of the protective capabilities of motorcycle helmets, their use among riders is not ubiquitous. This paper is a functional guide to motorcycle helmet safety, assisting clinicians in promoting helmet use and treating patients with motorcycle-related injuries. First, five commonly held myths that promote unhelmeted riding are dispelled. Then, clinicians are prepared to assist their patients in choosing an appropriate helmet through an in-depth presentation of motorcycle helmet construction, testing, and sizing.



DISCUSSION of patient care considerations for first responders, emergency medicine practitioners, and primary care providers will empower all-level clinicians to act as patient advocates. Finally, ethical and legal considerations regarding motorcycle helmet use are clarified. Equipping clinicians with applicable knowledge of motorcycle helmet safety will translate to safer roads and fewer motorcyclist patients.

