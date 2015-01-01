|
Thompson M, Rabusch S, Radomski MV, Marquardt V, Kath K, Kreiger R, Squires K. J. Health Care Chaplain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Spiritual well-being appears to contribute to mental health and adaptation in adults with acquired brain injury (ABI). ABI-related interventions, including those associated with spirituality, must be specifically designed with learning-related impairments in mind. We conducted a feasibility study of a manualized intervention to support spiritual well-being after ABI called Grace Notes. The goal is to provide clients with time tested, easily accessible spiritual practices that help them experience deeper feelings of being in relationship with their Higher Power as they understand it.
Acquired brain injury; well-being; spiritual; pastoral care; spiritual care