Abstract

PURPOSE The primary aim of this study was to investigate the extent to which individuals with facial and/or speech differences secondary to a craniofacial anomaly experienced bullying through social media platforms during late school age and adolescence.



METHOD Using an online survey platform, a questionnaire was distributed via several public and private social media groups designated for individuals with craniofacial anomaly and their caregivers.



RESULTS The majority of participants (n = 38; 88.4%) indicated they had been bullied during late school-age and adolescence and that they believed this was due to their facial difference and/or speech disorder (n = 27; 71.1%). Almost one third indicated they had been victims of cyberbullying during this time (n = 12; 31.6%) with the most common venues being texting and Facebook. Despite the large percentage of participants who reported being bullied through social media, half (n = 6) indicated they did not often report these instances of cyberbullying.



CONCLUSIONS As social media use continues to increase, it appears inevitable that cyberbullying will occur. Particularly vulnerable to both traditional and cyberbullying are individuals with craniofacial anomalies. Because of the specialized training of speech-language pathologists, school-based speech-language pathologists are in a unique position to play a key role in school-wide antibullying efforts and to educate school personnel on ways in which to support the needs of children with craniofacial anomalies both inside and outside of the classroom.

