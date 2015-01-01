Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although clavicle fractures are a common sports injury, there are limited studies on the incidence and causes of clavicle fractures among winter sports athletes.



PURPOSE: To evaluate the characteristics and injury mechanisms associated with clavicle fractures among patients evaluated at a Colorado ski resort. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: This was a retrospective descriptive analysis of patients with clavicle fractures at the Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center during the 2012-2013 to 2016-2017 ski seasons. Chart review was performed on the patient cohort to confirm clavicle fracture diagnosis and to evaluate factors associated with clavicle fracture.



RESULTS: A total of 393 clavicle fractures (6.2% of total clinic visits) occurred during the study period, corresponding to an overall clavicle fracture incidence of 8.4 per 100,000 participant-visits. The mean patient age was 26.4 years (range, 5-73 years). The majority were middle-third fractures (85.5%), occurring mainly in men (87.3%). More than half of the fractures were comminuted (54.5%) and occurred in snowboarders (55.0%). The most common mechanism of injury was a fall onto snow while skiing or snowboarding (92.4%). Women sustained more clavicle fractures while skiing compared with snowboarding (82.0% vs 18.0%; P <.001), while men sustained more fractures while snowboarding compared with skiing (60.3% vs 39.7%; P <.001).



CONCLUSION: Clavicle fractures are relatively common, but there are scant incidence data for clavicle fractures in mountain sports. Consistent with prior studies, clavicle fractures were more common in younger patients and men. The most common anatomic fracture location was the midclavicle. A greater proportion of clavicle fractures among men were sustained during snowboarding and among women during skiing.

