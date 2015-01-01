Abstract

In many sub-Saharan African countries there have been concerns about the varied effects of increasing rates of alcohol consumption and misuse. These concerns have led to the need for research on the relationship between alcohol misuse and food insecurity in agrarian contexts where alcohol consumption is rising. We present the findings of a qualitative study involving in-depth interviews and focus groups with men and women, which explores the connection between alcohol misuse and food insecurity in the Atacora region of Benin. Our findings show that farmers are misusing alcohol as a response to hunger and distress resulting from persistent food insecurity. These drinking behaviours are gendered and shaped by the rigid division of labour roles, wherein primarily men are misusing alcohol. The misuse of alcohol subsequently undermines farm labour and diverts household resources, further worsening food insecurity. Importantly, women reported that alcohol misuse as a coping response to food insecurity contributes to intimate partner violence. Given this complex cyclical relationship, food relief policy-makers in Benin must consider the intersection of alcohol misuse and intimate partner violence when implementing policy and programs intended to improve food security.

