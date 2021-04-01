|
Laios K, Michaleas SN, Tsoucalas G, Papalampros A, Androutsos G. Toxicol. Rep. 2021; 8: 977-979.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
|
In ancient Greek literature the adjective toxic (Greek: τoξικόν) derives from the noun τόξo, that is the arc. This noun according to the Liddell - Scott - Jones lexicon had several meanings. Apart from the meaning that someone is able to use a bow or the military department of the archers, the medical context of the term is that a substance has the characteristic of a poison. This concept of the term survived until today with little differentiation.
Ancient Greek medicine; Arc; Byzantine medicine; Poison; Toxic