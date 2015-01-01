SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bailey C. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211008993

Women attending university are generally at a heightened risk of victimization. As such, there is an emerging body of literature exploring fear of crime among them. Although several studies have explored this phenomenon quantitatively, relatively few have investigated fear of crime among this group of women in their own words. Using a sample of women at the University of the West Indies, this study seeks to address this gap. The study reveals strong support for the shadow of sexual assault theory as the women interviewed overwhelmingly describe their fear of crime against the background of their perceived vulnerability to rape.


women; sexual assault; crime; fear

