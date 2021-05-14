Abstract

Rectal foreign bodies are not uncommon and often pose a serious challenge to surgeons. In majority, the objects are inserted by self in children, psychiatric patients and for sexual gratification in adults. Various rectal foreign bodies have been reported. Deodorant aerosol spray can in the rectum has not been reported previously. Danger of aerosol dispenser can is the risk of fire and explosion. Especially during any surgical procedures to remove the foreign body using cautery or any energy devices. We report of a rare foreign body of deodorant aerosol spray can in the rectum in a young male patient, which was removed under general anaesthesia.

Language: en