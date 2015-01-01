|
Citation
Nesi J, Burke TA, Bettis AH, Kudinova AY, Thompson EC, MacPherson HA, Fox KA, Lawrence HR, Thomas SA, Wolff JC, Altemus MK, Soriano S, Liu RT. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 87: 102038.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Despite considerable public and scholarly debate about the role of social media in self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs), no comprehensive, quantitative synthesis of this literature has previously been undertaken. The current systematic review and meta-analysis examines associations between social media use and SITBs, including suicidal ideation, suicide plans, suicide attempts, and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). A range of social media behaviors and experiences were identified, including cybervictimization and perpetration, exposure to and generation of SITB-related content, problematic use, sexting, social media importance, and frequency of use. A systematic search of PsycINFO, Medline, CINAHL, and the references of prior reviews yielded 61 eligible studies.
Language: en
Keywords
Social media; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Self-injurious behaviors; Suicide plans