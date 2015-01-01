|
Matsuyama Y, Jürges H, Dewey M, Listl S. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2021; 30: e38.
AIMS: Depression severely affects people's health and well-being. Oral diseases have been suggested to be associated with depression, but so far, there is no causal evidence. This study aimed to identify the causal effect of tooth loss on depression among US adults in a natural experiment study.
Language: en
epidemiology; depression; statistics; Chronic conditions