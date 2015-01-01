|
Citation
|
Timmins F, Timmins B. J. Evid. Based Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Reports of violence in health care are continuously increasing. Globally there are attempts to manage this phenomenon. However, while risk factors have been identified, there is a tendency to over accentuate the extent of their contribution. Alcohol and drug misuse, for example, are frequently reported, with limited consideration of the ED environment. By far the biggest cause of violence appears to be the presentation of conditions related to or accompanied by mental illness and the impact of queuing and crowded departments on patients and their families. This study aims to examine the extent to which ED waiting times, design and queuing are linked to ED violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; risk factors; nurses; review; violence; workplace; design; integrative review; queuing; waiting time