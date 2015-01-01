Abstract

The simulation of a crowd evacuating public buildings can be an important reference in planning the layout of buildings and formulating evacuation strategies. This paper proposes an agent-based crowd model; a crowd evacuation navigation simulation model is proposed for the multi-obstacle environment. We introduce the concept of navigation factor to describe the proximity of the navigation point to the exit. An algorithm for creating navigation points in multi-obstacle environment is proposed along with the global navigation and local navigation control algorithms of the crowd. We construct a crowd evacuation simulation prototype system with different simulation scenes using the scene editor. We conduct the crowd evacuation simulation experiment in the multi-obstacle scene, recording and analyzing the relevant experimental data. The simulation prototype system can be used to derive the evacuation time of the crowd and analyze the evacuation behavior of the crowd. It is expected to provide a visual deduction method for crowd management in an evacuation emergency.

Language: en