Abstract

In this study, the effectiveness of High-Visibility Crosswalks (HVCs) in improving pedestrian safety at urban settings is assessed using SHRP2 (Second Strategic Highway Research Program) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) data. Various HVCs located at different positions on the roadway segment (mid-block vs end-of-block) and featuring different HVC marking designs (continental, bar-pair, and ladder) were selected for the assessment. As no pedestrian-vehicle crashes or conflicts were identified from the forward-facing videos and time series information of the SHRP2 Naturalistic Driving Study data, crash surrogate measures (i.e., speed; acceleration; throttle pedal actuation; and brake application) were employed to identify and analyze modifications in driving behavior at or near the HVCs. The surrogate measures were statistically modeled using a correlated grouped random parameters estimation framework. This can account for panel effects arising from multiple traversals undertaken by each participant, for the effect of unobserved characteristics, as well as for their unobserved correlations, which constitute possible misspecification issues of statistical modeling. The results of the analysis showed that the presence of HVC modifies driving behavior, thus reducing the risk of motor vehicle - pedestrian conflicts. Apart from the presence of HVC, the HVC type (ladder, continental or bar-pair), the HVC location (mid-block or end-of-block) and various driver, roadway and trip characteristics were found to affect the vehicle speed, acceleration, throttle pedal actuation, and brake application.

Language: en