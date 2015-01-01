Abstract

Nature is characterized by its chaotic behavior. Mathematics is considered one of the appropriate tools to achieve the best definition of possible its chaos variables and process. Classical mathematics deals with the numbers as static and meaningless, but chaos mathematics deals with it as dynamic evolutionary, and value- added. This paper attempts to introduce the transportation problem representation in chaos environment and also the necessity of the model is investigated. An approach for determining the chaos best solution is proposed briefly. The advantage of the proposed approach is accomplished with the associated ordinary number and the number of iterations arriving to the best solution is reduced. A numerical example is given to illustrate the utility, effectiveness and applicability of the approach for the problem.