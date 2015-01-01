|
Citation
|
Montero-Odasso M, van der Velde N, Alexander NB, Becker C, Blain H, Camicioli R, Close J, Duan L, Duque G, Ganz DA, Gómez F, Hausdorff JM, Hogan DB, Jauregui JR, Kenny RA, Lipsitz LA, Logan PA, Lord SR, Mallet L, Marsh DR, Martin FC, Milisen K, Nieuwboer A, Petrovic M, Ryg J, Sejdić E, Sherrington C, Skelton DA, Speechley M, Tan MP, Todd C, van der Cammen T, Verghese J, Kamkar N, Sarquis-Adamson Y, Masud T. Age Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: falls and fall-related injuries are common in older adults, have negative effects both on quality of life and functional independence and are associated with increased morbidity, mortality and health care costs. Current clinical approaches and advice from falls guidelines vary substantially between countries and settings, warranting a standardised approach. At the first World Congress on Falls and Postural Instability in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019, a worldwide task force of experts in falls in older adults, committed to achieving a global consensus on updating clinical practice guidelines for falls prevention and management by incorporating current and emerging evidence in falls research. Moreover, the importance of taking a person-centred approach and including perspectives from patients, caregivers and other stakeholders was recognised as important components of this endeavour. Finally, the need to specifically include recent developments in e-health was acknowledged, as well as the importance of addressing differences between settings and including developing countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; aged; falls; older adults; clinical practice; consensus; guidelines; world