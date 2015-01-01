|
Jones GJ, Jackson T, Ahmed H, Brown Q, Dantzler T, Ford N, Lawrence S, Neely TV, Olivas B, Palencia A, Pinder J, Pinder N, Raggs A, Ray C, Robinson Q, Rousseau A, Sims J, Stowe R, Teeples WT, Thomas E, Williams T, Mercado MC. Am. J. Public Health 2021; 111(Suppl 1): S17-S19.
(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association)
Violence is a leading cause of death for youths aged 10 to 24 years in the United States.1 Consequently, violence among youths presents urgent challenges for communities. To address these, it can help to interrogate researchers' understanding of interpersonal violence and how it influences the levers of change we identify when developing community-level violence-prevention strategies. In practice, this requires a shift in focus, from the individual behaviors traditionally recognized as violence to the social and structural determinants underlying interpersonal violence.2,3 Youth voices critically inform this process. In addition to assessing the youth perspective, it is vital to meaningfully engage youths in violence prevention and evaluate such efforts.
