Citation
D'Inverno AS, Bartholow BN. Am. J. Public Health 2021; 111(Suppl 1): S10-S16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Youth violence (YV) is a major public health problem in the United States that has substantial short- and long-term negative impacts on youths, their families, and communities. Homicide was the third leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 24 years in 2019, with 90.3% of these homicides being firearm related.1 Each day, approximately 1163 youths are treated in emergency departments for nonfatal assault-related injuries, totaling 424 374 youths in 2019.1 Data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey show that, in the 12 months before the survey, 7.4% of high-school students reported being threatened or injured with a weapon at school and 4.4% reported carrying a gun for nonrecreational purposes.2 Approximately 9% of students reported not going to school at least once in the past 30 days because they felt unsafe, either at school or on their way to or from school.2 In addition, in 2019, about one in five students reported being bullied at school and being in a physical fight at least once in the past year.2
