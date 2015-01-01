Abstract

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-funded Youth Violence Prevention Centers (YVPCs) apply different models to reduce youth violence that are applicable to firearm violence because they are comprehensive, cut across ecological levels, and involve multisector partners that inform firearm injury prevention strategies. In addition, all YVPCs engage youths and communities in reducing violence, which may also be a useful approach to the prevention of firearm violence. YVPCs' role in helping to address firearm violence is vital for public health because in 2019 firearms were the leading mechanism of death among youths aged 10 to 24 years in the United States.1 Of the 7779 firearm-related deaths among youths in this age group in 2019, 4483 (57.6%) were attributable to homicide; 2972 (38.2%) to suicide; and 324 (4.2%) to unintentional, undetermined intent, or legal intervention.1 In addition, firearms accounted for 4483 (90.3%) of the 4965 youth homicide deaths and 2972 (45.8%) of the 6488 youth suicide deaths in 2019.1 In 2019, the youth firearm homicide rate was 7.06 per 100 000 and the youth firearm suicide rate was 4.68 per 100 000. Non-Hispanic Black youths experienced firearm homicide rates (31.02 per 100 000) that were 17.5 times higher than those of non-Hispanic White youths (1.77 per 100 000), and firearm homicides among non-Hispanic Black youths accounted for 66.2% of all youth firearm homicides in 2019.1 In total, 7455 youths aged 10 to 24 years died by firearm homicide or suicide in 2019, which translates to more than 20 youths dying every day from these firearm-related injuries.1 Overall, youth firearm mortality rates in 2019 were higher in rural areas (13.25 per 100 000) than in urban areas (12.00 per 100 000). Youth firearm suicide rates were higher in rural areas than urban areas (7.64 vs 3.48 per 100 000), and youth firearm homicide rates were higher in urban areas than rural area (8.14 vs 4.84 per 100 000).2 Firearm-related mortality rates for youths have surpassed rates of motor vehicle (MV)-related deaths in the United States since 2016.1 The fact is that between 2008 and 2017, the federal government spent on average $1 million annually on research addressing firearm-related deaths among those aged 1 to 18 years, compared with $88 million annually on research for MV-related deaths among youths...

