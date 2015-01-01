Abstract

Passionate, devoted, and inspirational. This is how colleagues described Saba Woldemichael Masho professionally. On the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Youth Violence Prevention Center (YVPC) team, we knew Masho in many ways: as the co-Principal Investigator (PI) for the current VCU-YVPC project, as mentor, as friend, and as colleague. Her positive outlook, caring ways, and enthusiasm for making a difference in the local community were experienced by all. Masho was the embodiment of VCU ideals1 in her teaching, research, and service to the community. She touched countless lives and is remembered as a loving wife; a nurturing, dedicated, and wonderful mother; a caring advisor; and a compassionate, selfless human being.



Masho was a proficient grant writer and served as PI, co-PI, or coinvestigator of six major federal and international grants totaling $11 million. She contributed to more than 100 published peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, monographs, and surveillance reports. A popular speaker, Masho was invited to give more than 200 presentations at local and national levels...

