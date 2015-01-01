|
Citation
|
Blain M, Dombrowski JC. AMA J. Ethics 2021; 23(5): E388-393.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Clinicians who encounter patients after sexual assault must offer competent, compassionate, trauma-informed care that fosters a patient's sense of safety and trust. In this case, a patient presents for HIV postexposure prophylaxis after a second sexual assault by the same perpetrator. This article considers how to balance providing a potentially beneficial intervention and avoiding retraumatization and stigmatization. Clinicians who facilitate patient-centered decision making about preexposure prophylaxis can respond to a patient's immediate needs and support her autonomy.
Language: en