Abstract

The display of fireworks is an integral part of various celebrations worldwide. Any untoward incident can change this delightful experience into a gruesome encounter. Firework-related injuries have been reported during such commemorations on different occasions throughout the world.[1] Several legislations have been passed in various countries to regulate the sale of fireworks.[1]



Diwali is one such festival, celebrated in the months of October or November. However, due to the absence of firework-related laws in India, the number of fireworks-related ocular injuries is high.[2] In 2018, the honorable Supreme court of India restricted the permissible duration of bursting firecrackers to 2 hours on the day of Diwali. In accordance to the state government's recommendations, the time slot fixed for the state of Tamil Nadu was 6 am-7 am in the morning and 7 pm-8 pm in the evening.



We evaluated the compliance in adhering to the time restrictions laid down by the honorable Supreme court among the patients with firecracker-related ocular injury. All the patients presenting to a tertiary-care ophthalmology hospital in Tamil Nadu with a history of fire-cracker ocular injury 1-day prior to 5 days post-Diwali in 2018 were interviewed about the timing of injury, residential location (urban or rural), proximity to home at the time of bursting crackers, presence of adult supervision in case of children, and timing of cracker injury.



Ninety-three patients with a median age of 13 years (Range, 2-60 years) presented during this period, out of which 17 suffered bilateral ocular injuries. While 76 patients (81.7%) were male, 17 (18.3%) were female. Only 24 patients (25.8%) were injured within the allotted time of using fireworks (compliant ones), while 69 (74.2%) were injured outside the allotted time (defaulters). All the defaulters and/or their attendants said that they were unaware of the new legislature. The median age of patients injured the compliant ones and defaulters was 14.5 and 13.0 years, respectively (P = 0.358). The percentage of male and female patients defaulting the rule was 77.6% (n = 59/76) and 58.8% (n = 10/17), respectively (P = 0.109). Percentage of defaulters among <18-year-old and ≥18-year-old patients was 74.5% (n = 41/55) and 73.7% (n = 28/38), respectively (P = 0.950). Among the <18-year-old patients, only 17 (30.9%) were being supervised by adults. Percentage of defaulters among supervised and unsupervised patients was 52.9% (n = 9/17) and 84.2% (n = 32/38), respectively (P = 0.012).



While 34 patients (36.6%) belonged to rural background, 59 patients (63.4%) were from urban set-up. Percentage of defaulters among rural and urban patients was 70.6% (n = 24/34) and 76.3% (n = 45/59), respectively (P = 0.546). While 63 patients (67.7%) were playing with firecrackers near their homes, 30 (32.3%) were away from their respective homes. Percentage of defaulters among patients playing with fireworks near home and away from home was 66.7% (n = 42/63) and 90.0% (n = 27/30), respectively (P = 0.016).



Twelve eyes (12.9%) presented with open globe injury and underwent surgery. However, six eyes had severe ocular trauma and lost vision completely. None of the patients had orbital fractures. Five people suffered...

Language: en