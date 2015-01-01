Abstract

Fall is a significant social and public health issue among older adults, mainly because it may result in physical injury, mortality or the psychological impact of a fall can result in loss of independence, institutionalization, which often leads to a decline in overall quality of life.[1]



Sensory inputs gathered through the somatosensory, visual and vestibular systems are important in updating the central nervous system about the body's position and motion in space.[2] Advancing age accompanied by diverse changes in sensory components of postural control leading to instability and eventually falls.[2] Therefore, it is important to consider the somatosensory sensations in the evaluation and intervention processes in older adults.



The Modified Romberg Test of Standing Balance on Firm and Compliant Support Surfaces is a simple neurological test that is static in nature and uses multiple senses.[3] It examines the participant's ability to stand unassisted under four Test Conditions which are as follows: (1) eyes open, firm surface, (2) eyes closed, firm surface, (3) eyes open, compliant surface, and (4) eyes closed, compliant surface.[3] Therefore, the aim of the study is to compare the performance among elderly fallers and nonfallers using the Modified Romberg Test.



70 community dwelling elderly residing in Pune city, 35 having a history of at least one fall in the previous year constituted the case group, other 35 subjects having no history of falls constituted the control group. There were 21 females and 14 males in both, the control group and the case group. The inclusion criteria were as follows: community dwelling elderly in the age group of 60-69 years, ability to follow the steps involved in the test, independently ambulant without an assistive device and free from significant pain that limits their functional mobility. The exclusion criteria were as follows: previous eye or ear surgery, any physical disability that limits their functional mobility, a history of neurological disorders (such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, and diabetic neuropathy) or any orthopedic condition that rendered the individual unable to walk or stand even with an aid.



The demographic characteristics of all participants were collected. Before performing the Modified Romberg Test, each participant was taught how the test was executed to minimize variation in test performance. The participants were instructed to stand with feet together and arms folded across the chest. All the participants were restrained from wearing footwear during the assessment. They were asked to hold each test condition for at least 30 s. Test failure was defined as a subject needing to open their eyes, moving their arms or feet to achieve stability or beginning to fall or stepping within a 30 s interval.[3] Each participant proceeded with the successive test conditions even if they failed to pass the previous one...

