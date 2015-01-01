Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The problem is to determine whether, after a disaster, unemployment is a possible cause of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - the classic model, or whether PTSD is a possible cause of unemployment - the alternative model. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study was conducted on a probabilistic sample of 26 213 adults who provided responses using the Davidson Trauma Scale and lived in regions near or far from the epicenter (Cobquecura, the coast of Chile) of the earthquake and tsunami of February 27, 2010.



RESULTS: Independent of the proximity to the epicenter, there is an association between PTSD, unemployment, female sex and the poverty line. For regions close to the epicenter, the alternative model has better adjustment indicators than the classic model.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the adjustment of the alternative model, the occurrence of PTSD cases is more likely to explain the unemployment condition.

