Abstract

Injuries of the hand and wrist are common in baseball. Because of the unique motions and loads encountered in this sport, physicians treating baseball players may encounter hand and wrist injuries ranging from common to rare. An understanding of these baseball-related injuries must include their pathoanatomy, diagnosis, and treatment options. This knowledge is critical for the general orthopaedic surgeon treating baseball players to allow for timely and appropriate treatment. This article reviews the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of baseball-related hand and wrist injuries, with a target audience of general orthopeadic surgeons.

Language: en