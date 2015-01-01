Abstract

Child abuse has always been a worrying situation. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of social distancing, there have been reports of more child abuse than ever before (Dave & Yagnik, 2020). On the other hand, while it seems that the financial, mental, and physical stress due to COVID-19 can be associated with increased child maltreatment, according to some studies, school closures to better control pandemic conditions have been associated with a reduction in reports of child abuse (Baron et al., 2020).



In this regard, recommendations have been made to better control the conditions mentioned during the pandemic. These include identifying people at risk for possible preventive measures, using protocols to ask questions about home experience safely, and advising reporting to school staff such as counselors (Thomas et al., 2020).



According to studies, the situation of child abuse in many low-middle-income countries has always been in an unfavorable situation, and concerns about the psychiatric problems of future generations in these countries have always been raised. The biggest concern is when the previous unfavorable situation worsens with the addition of the problems associated with the recent pandemic. On the other hand, the uncertainty of the timing of the recent pandemic control has added to concerns (Badrfam et al., 2020; Dave & Yagnik, 2020).



Restrictions on monitoring, the involvement of a significant portion of health personnel in pandemic-related care, and the lack of efficient counseling systems with an adequate number of counselors are some of the problems facing these countries. It seems comprehensive programs are needed in this field in accordance with the structural and cultural conditions of each of the low- and middle-income countries...

