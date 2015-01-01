Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to evaluate a CME-accredited human trafficking didactic and discussion-based training for healthcare professionals by comparing participant knowledge and attitudes on human trafficking before and after attending the training.



METHODS: A novel 18-item survey was developed to test the knowledge of and attitudes towards human trafficking. Participants of 17 standardized trainings delivered by 4 physician-trainers over a two-year period were invited to take a pre-test and 2 post-tests at 1-week and 6-months post training. Surveys were anonymously collected and linked to each participant with a de-identified number. Data were analyzed using SPSS software with scores given to the overall and knowledge and attitude subscales. Data are presented as mean ± standard deviation. Comparisons were made using paired t-tests or ANOVA, as appropriate.



RESULTS: Total of 424 participants submitted the pre-test and were predominantly female (81%) and students in healthcare fields (55%). Of these participants, 237 (56%) submitted the 1-week post-test. Scores increased from pre-test to 1-week post-test in both knowledge (54.7 ± 18.7%-84.5 ± 12.8%, P = .001) and attitude (49.4 ± 14.7%-71.0 ± 12.8%, P < .001) subscales. Forty-seven participants (11%) submitted the 6-month post-test, which demonstrated a decrease in knowledge score from the 1-week post-test (84.5 ± 12.8%-50.0 ± 13.6%, P < .001). However, improvements in attitude scores were sustained across time (71.0 ± 12.8%-68.8 ± 12.4%, P < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Among health professionals, the CME-accredited LIFT training leads to a short-term improvement in knowledge of human trafficking and a sustained improvement in awareness and attitudes about human trafficking.

