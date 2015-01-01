Abstract

The specific relationships between impulsiveness, inattention, sad, low mood, and irritability have not been systematically examined in young people with major depressive disorder with and without persistent depressive disorder. The relationships are important to clarify because these symptom dimensions may increase suicidal risk in children and adolescents with these depressive disorders. A total of 313 medication-naive young people (aged 6-16 years) with active major depressive disorder (MDD) alone, persistent depressive disorder (DD) alone, and comorbid MDD and DD were identified. "Inattention," "sad/unhappy," and "irritable" mood were identified by parent standardized questionnaire. Standard multiple regression was used to investigate how well inattention, sad/unhappy, and irritable mood predict impulsiveness. Inattention (32% of the variance, increased) and irritable mood (5% of the variance, increased) both made independent significant contributions to impulsiveness, whereas sad/unhappy mood did not. Decreasing irritability via more targeted and comprehensive management approaches may ameliorate impulsiveness in young people with these depressive disorders.

