Maldonado-Rodriguez N, Val Crocker C, Taylor E, Jones E, Rothlander K, Smirl J, Wallace C, van Donkelaar P. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects at least 1 in 3 women worldwide and up to 92% report symptoms consistent with brain injury (BI). Although a handful of studies have examined different aspects of brain structure and function in this population, none has characterized potential deficits in cognitive-motor function. This knowledge gap was addressed in the current study by having participants who had experienced IPV complete the bimanual Object Hit & Avoid (OHA) task on a Kinarm End-Point Lab. BI load, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, substance use, and history of abuse were also assessed. A stepwise multiple regression was undertaken to explore the relationship between BI load and task performance while accounting for comorbid psychopathologies.
Language: en
Behavior; COGNITIVE FUNCTION; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY