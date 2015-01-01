Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects at least 1 in 3 women worldwide and up to 92% report symptoms consistent with brain injury (BI). Although a handful of studies have examined different aspects of brain structure and function in this population, none has characterized potential deficits in cognitive-motor function. This knowledge gap was addressed in the current study by having participants who had experienced IPV complete the bimanual Object Hit & Avoid (OHA) task on a Kinarm End-Point Lab. BI load, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, substance use, and history of abuse were also assessed. A stepwise multiple regression was undertaken to explore the relationship between BI load and task performance while accounting for comorbid psychopathologies.



RESULTS demonstrated BI load accounted for a significant amount of variability in the number of targets hit and average hand speed. PTSD, anxiety, and depression also contributed significantly to the variability in these measures as well as to the number and proportion of distractor hits, and the object processing rate. Taken together, these findings suggest IPV-related BI, as well as comorbid PTSD, anxiety, and depression, disrupt the processing required to quickly and accurately hit targets while avoiding distractors. This pattern of results reflects the complex interaction between the physical injuries induced by the episodes of IPV and the resulting impacts these experiences have on mental health.

