Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the consequences of the SarS-CoV-2 outbreak and of the resulting control measures on alcohol and illicit substance use in a high-risk population for substance-related disorders, utilizing an integrated medico-legal and toxicological approach.



METHODS: The research was structured as a retrospective case-control study of subjects found to be driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and/or other psychoactive substances who were examined for driver's license regranting. Alcohol and/or drug use was assessed by comparing cases examined in the period from May to August 2020 (immediately after the lockdown in Italy) to control subjects examined in the same period in 2019. DUI subjects were examined by an integrated approach, descriptive analyses were conducted, and significance was determined by chi-square and Mann-Whitney tests. Variables linked to the pandemic outbreak and resulting lockdown were investigated as predictive factors in determining unfitness to drive.



RESULTS: Cases (281) were significantly different from controls (261) concerning the judgment of unfitness to drive (p<.001) and had more subjects with chronic excessive alcohol use and/or illicit substance use. The two groups were rather homogeneous concerning the other variables, except for a difference in blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of DUI (p =.027). No statistical association was found between the investigated variables linked to the lockdown and the judgment of unfitness to drive.



CONCLUSIONS: Chronic excessive alcohol consumption and illicit substance use were more frequently observed in cases, which suggests a possible correlation between the pandemic/lockdown restrictions and an increase in psychoactive substance misuse. While these potentially correlative factors are discussed in this article, they require further study. If confirmed, the results should be considered in forensic and clinical settings.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en