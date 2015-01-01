Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in older children. Suicide has tripled in children 10-14 years and increased by 75% in adolescents 15-19 years from 2007-2017. Because children at risk for suicide may be difficult to detect, routine screening is necessary. The emergency department (ED) is an ideal location to perform screening because adolescents who use the ED engage in risky behaviors. However, during the pre-implementation period of this study only 1% of children >11 presenting to this ED …

