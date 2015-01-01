Abstract

Polysubstance Abuse (PSA) greatly complicates an attempt to implicate a single drug as sole cause of an overdose death. Since PSA now occurs in the majority of cases of drug overdoses, many or most overdose deaths are polysubstance overdose deaths. And since many of the substances involved in a polysubstance Overdose Death (POD) are Central Nervous System (CNS) depressants, many of which can cause overdose death themselves, or synergistically with opioids, it is somewhat puzzling that prescription opioids have been singled out as the cause of these deaths--without reference to PSA. This is particularly puzzling in light of the fact that the issues of PSA and POD have been recognized and discussed in the literature since at least the 1960's and before. We therefore here consider the question: are we facing an "opioid" crisis or, instead, a "polysubstance crisis"? And we wonder if the issue has been over-simplified, to the detriment of the individuals affected, and to society more broadly. There is a need for an "agnostic" respiratory stimulant that can reverse polysubstance-induced respiratory depression.

Language: en