Abstract

Domestic violence is a tenacious inclusive social problem with far reaching concerns at both individual and societal level. Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behaviours in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. This paper discusses the premise of domestic violence in the city of Bamenda, and equally establishes a nexus between domestic violence and the status of women in the city of Bamenda. The paper also analyses responses to domestic violence in the city of Bamenda from state and nonstate actors. It argues that domestic violence had an overwhelming influence on the status of women in the city of Bamenda. The article further contends that domestic violence is problem which cuts across various sectors and as such requires a holistic response from all sectors in the society. In order to achieve this goal, the paper made plea to some designated primary and secondary sources and the inferences were drawn after a qualitative historical analysis.

Language: en