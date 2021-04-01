Abstract

Human-elephant conflict (HEC) in India is becoming a growing health problem causing many fatalities every year. Elephants produce injuries by trampling, stomping, squeezing, tossing in the air, or crushing/targeting the head and chest commonly. The adult elephants are most aggressive in their mating season, leading to maximum incidences of HECs in this period. These attacks are mostly unprovoked, though most HECs are provoked. In this case series, the authors described the injuries sustained by three survivors in a short span of one month due to the sudden and unprovoked elephant attack. All the injuries were mild to moderate in severity and involved the chest in common. Timely rescue and prompt initiation of treatment were pivotal in their survival. The authors also want to create awareness about the mating season of elephants to minimize these unfortunate events in the future.

