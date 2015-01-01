|
Parrish EM, Filip TF, Torous J, Nebeker C, Moore RC, Depp CA. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mental health (MH) apps are growing in popularity. While MH apps may be helpful, less is known about how crises such as suicidal ideation are addressed in apps. Aims: We examined the proportion of MH apps that contained language mentioning suicide or suicidal ideation and how apps communicated these policies and directed users to MH resources through app content, terms of services, and privacy policies.
telehealth; suicidal ideation; mobile health; digital health ethics; mental health treatment; self-help