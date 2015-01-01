|
Xanthopoulou P, Ryan M, Lomas M, McCabe R. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: In the United Kingdom, suicide risk is assessed in the emergency department (ED) in a face-to-face assessment with psychiatric liaison practitioners. This study aimed to explore patient experiences of psychosocial assessment after presenting with self-harm/suicidality.
Language: en
emergency department; suicide; self-harm; liaison psychiatry; psychosocial assessment