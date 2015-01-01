|
Citation
Navaradnam P, Suganthan N, Kumanan T, Sujanitha V, Mayorathan U. Cureus 2021; 13(4): e14606.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
34040907
Abstract
Wasp and bee stings are common in Sri Lanka, and systemic envenomation causes a spectrum of clinical manifestations that includes simple local allergic reaction to life-threatening multiple organ injury or failure. However, wasp toxin-induced acute myocardial infarction is very rare in the literature. Here, we describe a pregnant lady with mass wasp stings who developed toxin-induced acute myocardial infarction with multiorgan injury. The treating physician should anticipate the complications of massive envenomation following multiple wasp stings.
Language: en
Keywords
anaphylaxis; disseminated intravascular coagulation; hepatitis; kounis syndrome; myocardial injury; renal failure; rhabdomyolysis; wasp sting