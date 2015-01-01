Abstract

The purpose of the present study was to evaluate the impact of sleep disturbances on subsequent depressive symptomatology among a representative sample of patients following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Within a retrospective cohort design, our sample included 305 individuals from the Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury Pilot (TRACK-TBI Pilot; NINDS-OD09-004) database. At 3-months post-TBI, symptoms of insomnia were reported by 34% of patients, and symptoms of hypersomnia were reported by 39% of patients. For the vast majority of individuals, sleep complaints were likely to persist through 6-month follow-up. Symptoms of hypersomnia but not insomnia at three months were associated with worsened depressive symptomatology at six months. These results highlight the importance of sleep disturbances in recovery from TBI and suggest targeted sleep treatments as a pathway to improve outcomes and quality of life following TBI.

