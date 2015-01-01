Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Sexual assault is common among adolescents worldwide. Survivors of sexual assault may experience various immediate and long-term effects on their physical and mental health. It is important that pediatric healthcare providers (HCPs) are aware of the high prevalence of sexual assault and recognize the impact on their adolescent patients. The aim of this update is to discuss how pediatric HCPs can embody a trauma-informed approach when caring for survivors of sexual assault across various settings. RECENT FINDINGS: All adolescent patients should be screened for sexual assault during routine clinical visits; in responding to a disclosure, providers should exhibit compassion, express validation, and help connect the patient to resources to aid in healing. Caring for survivors of sexual assault should ideally be multidisciplinary, involving treatment of the medical complications (including the possibility of pregnancy or infection) and mental health sequelae (including increased likelihood of depression, posttraumatic symptoms, and suicidality). SUMMARY: A trauma-informed approach can be applied to all aspects of caring for survivors of sexual assault, from screening for sexual assault and responding to disclosure, to providing acute and longitudinal care following sexual assault.

Language: en