Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: In India, motorcycles are commonly involved in accidents and traffic rules negligence, most of which include some type of maxillofacial trauma. In September 2019, the rules for motorcycle and helmet use were modified to compulsory use in the state of Karnataka. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of mandatory helmet use on maxillofacial fractures and injuries in Sullia Taluk, Karnataka.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was based on the information obtained from clinical records in the K.V.G Dental College and the K.V.G Medical College from February 2019 to February 2020. The inclusion criteria were subjects who met with two-wheeler accidents with complete case records and radiological investigations.



RESULTS: A total of 78 individuals reported with maxillofacial trauma from February 2019 to February 2020. The mean age was 31 ± 14 years. There were 74 (94%) males and 4 (6%) females. Forty-nine cases reported before the mandatory helmet use rule and 29 cases reported after the helmet use rule. There was a 36.3% decrease in the incidence of maxillofacial trauma, 23.5% decrease in fractures, and an 89% reduction in the number of victims who underwent open reduction and internal fixation during the post-law period.



CONCLUSION: There was a significant reduction in the incidence and severity of maxillofacial trauma after the implementation of the helmet rule.

