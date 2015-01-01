|
Citation
|
Chalathadka M, Ram B, Amudhan Cr T, Pb R, Pasha AK, Kulkarni S. Dent. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIMS: In India, motorcycles are commonly involved in accidents and traffic rules negligence, most of which include some type of maxillofacial trauma. In September 2019, the rules for motorcycle and helmet use were modified to compulsory use in the state of Karnataka. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of mandatory helmet use on maxillofacial fractures and injuries in Sullia Taluk, Karnataka.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
road traffic accident; Helmet use; impact of helmet use; maxillofacial trauma