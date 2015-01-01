|
Citation
Jahn JL, Krieger N, Agénor M, Leung M, Davis BA, Weisskopf MG, Chen JT. EClinicalMedicine 2021; 36: 100901.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34041463
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fatal police violence in the United States disproportionately affects Black, Native American, and Hispanic people, and for these groups it is a racially oppressive population-level stressor that we hypothesize increases the risk of pregnancy loss. Focusing on core based statical areas (CBSAs) surrounding small and large urban centers, we accordingly tested whether gestational exposure to fatal police violence decreased the number of live births, which is reflective of a rise in lost pregnancies.
Language: en
Keywords
Fatal police violence; Gestational exposures; Health inequities; Policing; Pregnancy loss