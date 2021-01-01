Abstract

Driving after cannabis use (DACU) is a significant public health concern and represents one of the riskiest cannabis-related behaviors. Though years of research has demonstrated that cannabis use impairs driving ability, many college students report believing that cannabis use does not impair their driving abilities. This perception of low danger may contribute to a permissive attitude toward DACU. The present proof-of-concept pilot study examined the preliminary efficacy of a mobile phone-based intervention with personalized feedback and text messaging to increase perceptions of dangerousness of DACU. Participants were 77 college cannabis users (65.8% women; average age = 21.2; 88.3% Caucasian) who endorsed DACU at least three times in the past 3 months. After completing baseline measures, participants were randomly assigned to one of three conditions: (a) personalized feedback plus interactive text messaging (PFT), (b) personalized feedback only (PF), or (c) informational control (IC). Participants completed outcome measures 3 months post intervention. Repeated measures mixed models revealed that compared to those in the IC condition, cannabis users in the PFT condition reported significantly greater increases over time in the perception of dangerousness of DACU. These findings provide initial support for the short-term efficacy of a mobile phone-based intervention for changing perceptions related to dangerousness of DACU among college cannabis users. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en