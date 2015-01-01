Abstract

Unintentional injury is a significant worldwide health concern. Researchers have called on several occasions for conceptual frameworks to guide work on unintentional injury. Using conceptual approaches to organize our inquiry is one way to advance our knowledge of injury etiology. To this end, we suggest a risk appraisal framework for examining enactment or avoidance of injury risk behaviors. Our framework comprises broad antecedents, focusing on the evaluative stage preceding behaviors. Four categories influencing efficacy related to injury risk behavior are included: environmental context, experience, social context, and strategy. In this article, we explain the categories and concepts in our framework, discuss each in terms of etiology, briefly discuss interrelations between the categories, and suggest future paths using the framework.

