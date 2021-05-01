Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is no well-established gold standard for treating trochanteric femur fractures in the elderly. The two common treatment options are cephalomedullary nails (CMN) and sliding hip screws (SHS). In this study, treatment using CMN and SHS were compared for a cohort of patients older than 70 years of age: The main outcomes were quality of life and main residence after surgery.



METHODS: In this retrospective study we analyzed 24,919 patients from 100 hospitals, treated between 2016 and 2019 and documented in the Registry for Geriatric Trauma. The impact of CMN vs. SHS on the walking ability, quality of life (QoL), living situation, mortality, and revision rate were analyzed. To analyze the change of the living situation, the main residence 120 days after surgery for patients, who lived in their own home before fracture, was described for both groups.



FINDINGS: A total of 10,995 patients could be included of which 10,436 patients were treated with CMN and 369 patients with SHS. 120 days postoperative the QoL differed significantly (p = 0.020) in favor of treatment using CMN. 26% of the SHS group who lived at home prior to surgery had to reside in a nursing home after surgery, whereas the rate was only 18% in the CMN group (p < 0.001). No significant difference in the mortality rate nor a difference in the walking ability 120 days postoperative were found. CMN were implanted more promptly (median: 13.9 vs. 18.4 hours; p < 0,001). No differences were found concerning the revision rate between the two groups, neither during inpatient treatment (p = 0.723) nor during the 120 day follow-up period (p = 0.524).



INTERPRETATION: There might be a benefit for geriatric patients with trochanteric femur fractures to be treated with a proximal femur nail in regard to a higher QoL and a reduced institutionalization rate. Mortality or revision rate was not affected by the chosen implant.

