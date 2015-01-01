SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Soltaninejad M, Fardhosseini MS, Kim YW. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.1935624

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study is to develop a framework for integrating essential safety practices (visualization, job safety analysis, and plan-do-check-act) into 5S steps and validate it. First, 18 interviews with a snowball sample of construction workers, safety representatives, supervisors, site and project managers were conducted. A grounded theory method was utilized to code the interview data. The results revealed that studied construction companies implement a systematic safety-based methodology to minimize construction work injuries. Second, to validate the proposed framework, a pre- and post-test study was applied. The case and control groups (26 participants) answered a 6S questionnaire before the 6S system and one month after it. The results revealed that safety climate and productivity significantly increased for the case group but reduced for the control group during time.


Language: en

Keywords

Productivity; 5S method; 6S system; Grounded theory; Lean construction; Safety climate

