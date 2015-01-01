Abstract

Identifying the individual factors is a major issue in determining the likelihood of human error and ultimately human reliability. in current human reliability assessment (HRA) methods this is determined based on a performance shaping factors(PSFs) list and experts' judgment. This was a qualitative content analysis study, in which the participants were selected using purposive sampling from the combined cycle power plant control rooms. Semi-structured interviews were performed and collected data were analyzed. A total of 32 operators (20 Module controller, 8 head operators, and 4 managers) were interviewed. Five categories were extracted, namely "mental condition", "consciousness at work", "professional competence", "communication skills", and "quick reaction and decision making capabilities". Accordingly, it is suggested to taken into account such factors as professional competence and speed of reactions and to pay more attention to their important factors in the reliability of operators in combined cycle power plant control rooms.

