OBJECTIVE: Few studies have evaluated attachment-based parent interventions for pre-teens and teens, and in particular, differential adolescent trajectories of response. This study examined distinct patterns, and multi-level predictors, of intervention response among youth with serious behavioral and mental health problems whose parents participated in Connect, an attachment- and trauma-informed parent program.



METHOD: Participants included 682 parents (M(age) = 42.83, 86% mothers) and 487 youth (M(age) = 13.95, 53% female, 28.1% ethnic minority) enrolled in a community-based evaluation of Connect. Parents and youth reported on youth externalizing and internalizing problems (EXT and INT) at six time points from baseline through 18-months post-intervention. Demographic and youth and family level predictors were assessed at baseline.



RESULTS: Growth mixture modeling revealed three distinct trajectory classes in both the parent and youth models based on different patterns of co-occurring EXT and INT and degree of improvement over time. Youth with severe EXT showed the largest and fastest improvement, and, interestingly, were characterized by higher callous-unemotional traits and risk-taking at program entry. Youth with comorbid EXT/INT demonstrated a partial or moderate response to intervention in the parent and youth model, respectively, and were characterized by more attachment anxiety at baseline. Most youth showed relatively moderate/low levels of EXT/INT at baseline which gradually improved. Caregiver strain also predicted trajectory classes.



CONCLUSIONS: These results have significance for tailoring and personalizing interventions for high-risk youth and provide new understanding regarding the profiles of subgroups of youth who show different responses to an attachment-based parent intervention.

