Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a substantial cause of morbidity and mortality in the US. Previous studies indicate gaps in identifying and referring female patients with IPV-associated orbital and ocular injuries to ancillary services.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the number of IPV-associated orbital floor fractures, zygomaticomaxillary complex (ZMC) fractures, and ruptured globes referred to ancillary services in adult female patients following an educational and screening intervention to health care professionals. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This single-center retrospective quality improvement analysis examined electronic medical records of adult female patients seen in a single level 1 trauma center emergency department and ophthalmology clinic between January 2015 and February 2019, after the initiative began. Female adults who sustained orbital floor fractures, ZMC fractures, or ruptured globes were included. Preinitiative data were previously collected between January 1995 and January 2015 on adult female patients and published. Data analysis for this study occurred from May 2020 to September 2020. INTERVENTIONS: A 2-part, ongoing initiative began January 2015. First, enhancement of IPV screening protocols in the emergency department was conducted. Second, an educational campaign on IPV injury patterns was presented to residents and faculty in ophthalmology, emergency, otolaryngology, and trauma departments. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Comparison of ancillary service involvement preinitiative (January 1995 to January 2015) and postinitiative (January 2015 to February 2019).



RESULTS: A total of 216 adult female patients (mean [SD] age, 55.0 [22.7] years; age range, 18-99 years) sustained orbital floor or ZMC fractures postinitiative. A total of 22 of 216 (10.2%) sustained fractures from IPV compared with 31 of 405 (7.6%) preinitiative (95% CI, -2.2% to 7.3%; P = .28). Documented social work referrals (11 of 31 preinitiative vs 20 of 22 postinitiative; difference, 55% [95% CI, 35%-76%]; P < .001), homegoing safety assessments (1 of 31 preinitiative vs 18 of 22 postinitiative; difference, 79% [95% CI, 61%-96%]; P < .001), and law enforcement involvement (7 of 21 preinitiative vs 16 of 22 postinitiative; difference, 50% [95% CI, 26%-74%]; P < .001) were higher in patients who presented after the initiative with orbital floor and ZMC fractures. A total of 51 adult female patients (mean [SD] age, 57.7 [20.8] years; age range 20-93 years) sustained ruptured globes postinitiative. A total of 5 of 51 patients (9.8%) sustained injury due to IPV postinitiative, compared with 5 of 141 (3.5%) preinitiative (95% patients, -2.5% to 15.0%; P = .08).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Following the start of the initiative, referral patterns of adult female patients with IPV-associated orbital fractures improved. Targeted IPV screening of patients with orbital and ocular injuries is essential for effective intervention.

Language: en