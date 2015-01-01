Abstract

AIMS: To examine the pathways explaining the association between bullying victimisation and suicidal behaviours among school-based adolescents.



METHODS: We used data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey from 90 countries conducted between 2003 and 2017. We applied multivariate regression and generalised structural equation models to examine the pathways.



RESULTS: Of 280,076 study adolescents, 32.4% experienced bullying and 12.1%, 11.1% and 10.9% reported suicidal ideation, suicidal planning and suicidal attempt, respectively. Adolescents who experienced bullying had higher rates of hunger (8.7% vs 5.0%), drinking soft drinks (44.0% vs 40.2%), truancy (35.8% vs 22.7%), smoking (14.0% vs 6.9%), alcohol consumption (19.9% vs 11.8%), peer victimisation (54.0% vs 25.6%), peer conflict (47.4% vs 20.1%), sleep disturbance (13.7% vs 5.6%), loneliness (18.1% vs 7.6%), no close friends (7.5% vs 5.2%), lack of peer support (64.9% vs 53.3%), lack of parental connectedness (67.0% vs 60.4%) and less parental bonding (64.1% vs 55.2%). Nearly one-fourth (18.7%) of the total association between bullying and suicidal ideation was mediated by loneliness. Similarly, sleep disturbances and alcohol consumption also mediated 4 to 9% of the association between bullying and suicidal behaviours.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests targeted policies and early implementation of interventional strategies focusing on addressing loneliness, sleep disturbance and alcohol consumption to reduce the risk of adverse suicidal behaviours among adolescents.

