Abstract

The open-science movement has brought many benefits to psychological science. One of the most salient is an increase in the number of articles with publicly accessible data, materials, analysis code, and preregistration information. This greater openness allows other researchers to "look under the hood" to see how the science was conducted. It also allows a more cumulative science to be built more quickly by letting other researchers use data and materials already developed and vetted through the peer-review process. By building directly on prior work, we have the luxury of more valid comparison across studies, permitting us to determine where studies were and were not replicated, and even sometimes why replication failed.



There are many ways we can measure the adoption of open-science practices. A readily accessible metric is the number of badges that are awarded for Preregistration, Open Materials, and Open Data (see the Center for Open Science website for more information about badges; https://www.cos.io/initiatives/badges). Psychological Science began awarding badges for these practices in 2014. Since the introduction of badges, the percentage of articles that have earned them, and thus contributed to the opening of science, has grown substantially. As reflected in Figure 1, a whopping 78% of articles published in 2020 earned a badge in at least one of these categories. There also has been impressive growth in the percentage of articles that have earned all three badges, with a threefold increase since 2017...

